Picastro is a Canadian slowcore and rock music band based in Toronto, Ontario. The band is fronted by guitarist/vocalist Liz Hysen, and currently includes cellist Nick Storring, synth and guitarist Matthew Ramolo (Khora) and drummer Germaine Liu. Past members included Evan Clarke, Rachel McBride, Owen Pallett, Stephanie Vittas, Kurt Newman, Alex McLeod and Zak Hanna.