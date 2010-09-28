PicastroFormed 1998
Picastro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d0ede5d-da02-4857-a4fe-5fc9f1efdae6
Picastro Biography (Wikipedia)
Picastro is a Canadian slowcore and rock music band based in Toronto, Ontario. The band is fronted by guitarist/vocalist Liz Hysen, and currently includes cellist Nick Storring, synth and guitarist Matthew Ramolo (Khora) and drummer Germaine Liu. Past members included Evan Clarke, Rachel McBride, Owen Pallett, Stephanie Vittas, Kurt Newman, Alex McLeod and Zak Hanna.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Picastro Tracks
Sort by
Winter Notes
Picastro
Winter Notes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winter Notes
Last played on
Picastro Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist