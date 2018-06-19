The FleshtonesFormed 1976
The Fleshtones
1976
The Fleshtones Biography (Wikipedia)
The Fleshtones are an American garage rock band from Queens, New York, formed in 1976.
The Fleshtones Tracks
American Beat 84
The Fleshtones
American Beat 84
American Beat 84
Last played on
The Dreg
The Fleshtones
The Dreg
The Dreg
Last played on
All Around The World
The Fleshtones
All Around The World
All Around The World
Last played on
Whats So New About You ?
The Fleshtones
Whats So New About You ?
The World Has Changed
The Fleshtones
The World Has Changed
The World Has Changed
Last played on
New Scene
The Fleshtones
New Scene
New Scene
Last played on
Hexbreaker
The Fleshtones
Hexbreaker
Hexbreaker
Last played on
I've Gotta Change My Life
The Fleshtones
I've Gotta Change My Life
The Fleshtones Links
