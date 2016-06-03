Mahdyar AghajaniBorn 22 January 1989
Mahdyar Aghajani
Mahdyar Aghajani Biography (Wikipedia)
Mahdyar Aghajani (Persian: مهدیار آقاجانی; born January 22, 1989) is a musician, record producer and film composer born and raised in Tehran, Iran. He raised the standard of Iranian underground music, using Persian traditional instruments (such as oud, santoor, daf, tombak, ney, kamancheh and qanoon) in electronic and hip hop music.
