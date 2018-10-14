The OceanGerman metal band. Formed 2000
The Ocean
2000
The Ocean Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ocean (also known as The Ocean Collective) is a German progressive metal band started in 2000 by German guitarist Robin Staps. The band's first stable line-up was formed by 2009 during recording sessions for Heliocentric and Anthropocentric.
The Ocean Tracks
Devonian: Nascent
The Ocean
Devonian: Nascent
Permian (The Great Dying)
The Ocean
Permian (The Great Dying)
Calymmian
The Ocean
Calymmian
Calymmian
Last played on
Bathyalpelagic II: The Wish In Dreams
The Ocean
Bathyalpelagic II: The Wish In Dreams
Hadopelagiac II: Let Them Believe
The Ocean
Hadopelagiac II: Let Them Believe
Firmament
The Ocean
Firmament
Firmament
Last played on
The Origin Of God
The Ocean
The Origin Of God
The Origin Of God
Last played on
