Astrud GilbertoBorn 30 March 1940
Astrud Gilberto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqhtw.jpg
1940-03-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d08cabf-03a3-4f38-a815-8197a0984f19
Astrud Gilberto Biography (Wikipedia)
Astrud Gilberto (born March 29, 1940) is a Brazilian samba and bossa nova singer. She became well known in the 1960s for her performance of the song "The Girl from Ipanema".
Astrud Gilberto Tracks
The Girl From Ipanema
Astrud Gilberto
The Girl From Ipanema
The Girl From Ipanema
The Girl from Ipanema
Antônio Carlos Jobim
The Girl from Ipanema
The Girl from Ipanema
Day by Day
Astrud Gilberto
Day by Day
Day by Day
The Girl From Ipanema
Astrud Gilberto
The Girl From Ipanema
The Girl From Ipanema
Baiao
Astrud Gilberto
Baiao
Baiao
The Girl From Ipanema
Astrud Gilburto
The Girl From Ipanema
The Girl From Ipanema
Agua De Beber
Astrud Gilberto
Agua De Beber
Agua De Beber
Agua De Beber (DJ Remix)
Astrud Gilberto
Agua De Beber (DJ Remix)
Agua De Beber (DJ Remix)
Goodbye Sadness (Tristeza)
Astrud Gilberto
Goodbye Sadness (Tristeza)
Goodbye Sadness (Tristeza)
Wanting Things
Astrud Gilberto
Wanting Things
Wanting Things
Light My Fire
Astrud Gilberto
Light My Fire
Light My Fire
Corcovado (Quiet Nights Of Quiet Stars)
Astrud Gilberto
Corcovado (Quiet Nights Of Quiet Stars)
Corcovado (Quiet Nights Of Quiet Stars)
Here's That Rainy Day (Koop Remix)
Astrud Gilberto
Here's That Rainy Day (Koop Remix)
Here's That Rainy Day (Koop Remix)
