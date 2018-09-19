Manolo BadrenaBorn 17 March 1952
Manolo Badrena
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-03-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d08622f-7b5b-455a-a46a-5dedc9c9eca3
Manolo Badrena Biography (Wikipedia)
Manolo Badrena (born March 17, 1952 in San Juan, Puerto Rico) is a percussionist most noted for his work with Weather Report from 1976 to 1977. He has made contributions to over 100 recordings that span jazz, world music, pop, and Latin music. Badrena has played with The Zawinul Syndicate, the Rolling Stones, Mezzoforte, Joni Mitchell, Spyro Gyra, Art Blakey, Bill Evans, Steve Khan, Carla Bley, Talking Heads, Blondie, Michael Franks, Ahmad Jamal, Hugo Fattoruso, and others.
Badrena lives in Fair View, New Jersey. He is the leader (drums, percussion, guitar, vocals) of the Latin jazz band Trio Mundo.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Manolo Badrena Tracks
Sort by
Birdland
Alex Acuña
Birdland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqysw.jpglink
Birdland
Last played on
A Quiet Time
Manolo Badrena
A Quiet Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zx2n5.jpglink
A Quiet Time
Last played on
Manolo Badrena Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist