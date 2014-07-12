Blitzkrieg BopFormed 1977
Blitzkrieg Bop were a punk rock band formed in Teesside, England in February 1977. They were named after a song by the Ramones with the same name. They released three singles. These were "Let's Go"/ "Bugger Off" / "9 Till 5" (Mortonsound - June 1977); "Let's Go" (re-recorded) / "Life Is Just A So-So" / "Mental Case" (Lightning - December 1977); and "(You're Like A) UFO" / "Viva Bobby Joe" (Lightning - September 1978). A collection of all these tracks, plus other unreleased material, was released in 1998 entitled Top of the Bops (Overground), but it is currently out of print.
