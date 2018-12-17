Nicholas Kok
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d06cdd6-d462-4d5f-8495-00be42d898bb
Nicholas Kok Tracks
Sort by
Silent Night (Act Two)
Kevin Puts
Silent Night (Act Two)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silent Night (Act Two)
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Photography (Vivace)
Errollyn Wallen
Photography (Vivace)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r92m6.jpglink
Photography (Vivace)
Orchestra
Last played on
Wallen: Photography: iv. Moderato, keep very rhythmic
Errollyn Wallen
Wallen: Photography: iv. Moderato, keep very rhythmic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r92m6.jpglink
Wallen: Photography: iv. Moderato, keep very rhythmic
Orchestra
Last played on
Photography (4th mvt)
Errollyn Wallen
Photography (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r92m6.jpglink
Photography (4th mvt)
Orchestra
Last played on
Earth Music II: Chobe Canticle
Edward Cowie
Earth Music II: Chobe Canticle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qs4f.jpglink
Earth Music II: Chobe Canticle
Last played on
Imerina
Geoffrey Poole
Imerina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
Imerina
They are at rest
Edward Elgar
They are at rest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
They are at rest
Three Shakespeare Songs
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Three Shakespeare Songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Three Shakespeare Songs
Earth Music II: Okavango Dawn Rite
Edward Cowie
Earth Music II: Okavango Dawn Rite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qs4f.jpglink
Earth Music II: Okavango Dawn Rite
Photography, 1st mvt; Vivace
Errollyn Wallen
Photography, 1st mvt; Vivace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r92m6.jpglink
Photography, 1st mvt; Vivace
Orchestra
Last played on
Three Latin Motets from 'The Last Supper' (In supremae nocte cenae)
Harrison Birtwistle
Three Latin Motets from 'The Last Supper' (In supremae nocte cenae)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt6z.jpglink
Three Latin Motets from 'The Last Supper' (In supremae nocte cenae)
Last played on
Bright Morning Star - from Four American Choruses
Julian Anderson
Bright Morning Star - from Four American Choruses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg4yr.jpglink
Bright Morning Star - from Four American Choruses
Last played on
O Sing Unto the Lord
Julian Anderson
O Sing Unto the Lord
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg4yr.jpglink
O Sing Unto the Lord
Last played on
Bell Mass
Julian Anderson
Bell Mass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg4yr.jpglink
Bell Mass
Last played on
Four American Choruses No. 4 - At the fountain
Julian Anderson
Four American Choruses No. 4 - At the fountain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg4yr.jpglink
Four American Choruses No. 4 - At the fountain
Last played on
Four American Choruses No. 2 - Beautiful Valley of Eden
Julian Anderson
Four American Choruses No. 2 - Beautiful Valley of Eden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg4yr.jpglink
Four American Choruses No. 2 - Beautiful Valley of Eden
Last played on
Four American Choruses No.1 - I'm a pilgrim
Julian Anderson
Four American Choruses No.1 - I'm a pilgrim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg4yr.jpglink
Four American Choruses No.1 - I'm a pilgrim
Last played on
My Beloved Spake
Julian Anderson
My Beloved Spake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg4yr.jpglink
My Beloved Spake
Last played on
Photography - 2nd movement, Quite slow
Errollyn Wallen
Photography - 2nd movement, Quite slow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r92m6.jpglink
Photography - 2nd movement, Quite slow
Orchestra
Last played on
Quite slow from Photography
Errollyn Wallen
Quite slow from Photography
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r92m6.jpglink
Quite slow from Photography
Orchestra
Last played on
Four Motets
Aaron Copland
Four Motets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Four Motets
Last played on
Think About Space
Emily Hall
Think About Space
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htm4t.jpglink
Think About Space
Last played on
Photography (1st mvt)
Errollyn Wallen
Photography (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r92m6.jpglink
Photography (1st mvt)
Orchestra
Last played on
Lullaby
Harrison Birtwistle
Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt6z.jpglink
Lullaby
Five Motets
Robert Saxton
Five Motets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Five Motets
Choir
Last played on
Pleasure
Mark Simpson
Pleasure
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053p1k6.jpglink
Pleasure
Director
Last played on
When I am laid in earth (Dido and Aeneas)
Purcell arr. Wallen, Orchestra X, Nicholas Kok, Philip Headlam & Tim Harries
When I am laid in earth (Dido and Aeneas)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I am laid in earth (Dido and Aeneas)
Composer
Last played on
Photography
Errollyn Wallen
Photography
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r92m6.jpglink
Photography
Last played on
Cello Concerto (excerpt)
Errollyn Wallen
Cello Concerto (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r92m6.jpglink
Cello Concerto (excerpt)
Ensemble
Last played on
The Moth Requiem
Harrison Birtwistle
The Moth Requiem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt6z.jpglink
The Moth Requiem
Last played on
BASC: Birtwistle The Moth Requiem
BBC Singers
BASC: Birtwistle The Moth Requiem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
BASC: Birtwistle The Moth Requiem
Last played on
Upcoming BBC Events
BBC Singers 2018-19: The BBC Singers Celebrate Choral Works by Jonathan Dove
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2gwxj
Maida Vale Studios
2019-01-25T21:14:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05nrbwx.jpg
25
Jan
2019
BBC Singers 2018-19: The BBC Singers Celebrate Choral Works by Jonathan Dove
Maida Vale StudiosBook tickets
Past BBC Events
Total Immersion: Julian Anderson: Total Immersion: BBC Singers perform Julian Anderson
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6dv2m
St Giles' Cripplegate, London
2017-10-21T21:14:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04nxttw.jpg
21
Oct
2017
Total Immersion: Julian Anderson: Total Immersion: BBC Singers perform Julian Anderson
St Giles' Cripplegate, London
BBC Singers 2017-18 Season: BBC Singers celebrate the music of Edward Cowie
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2rbc8
St Paul's Knightsbridge, London
2017-09-29T21:14:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05dx6dx.jpg
29
Sep
2017
BBC Singers 2017-18 Season: BBC Singers celebrate the music of Edward Cowie
St Paul's Knightsbridge, London
Be in the Audience: BBC Singers: Spiral Mass
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65n3d
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
2015-05-20T21:14:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qd0t2.jpg
20
May
2015
Be in the Audience: BBC Singers: Spiral Mass
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
Proms 2013: Proms Chamber Music 5: Holst & Sir Harrison Birtwistle
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e845v2
Cadogan Hall
2013-08-12T21:14:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0176fyp.jpg
12
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Proms Chamber Music 5: Holst & Sir Harrison Birtwistle
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 71
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewwc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2004-09-08T21:14:27
8
Sep
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 71
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist