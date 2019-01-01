Ernest HareBorn 16 March 1883. Died 9 March 1939
Ernest Hare
1883-03-16
Ernest Hare Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Ernest Hare (March 16, 1883 – March 9, 1939) was an American singer who recorded prolifically during the 1920s and 1930s, finding fame as a radio star on the Happiness Boys radio program.
