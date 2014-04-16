Malcolm BurnBorn 4 October 1960
Malcolm Burn (born October 4, 1960) is a Canadian-born music producer, recording engineer and musician. In 2001, the album Red Dirt Girl by Emmylou Harris and produced by Burn won best folk album.
