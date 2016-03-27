Sir George Clement MartinBorn 11 September 1844. Died 1916
Sir George Clement Martin
1844-09-11
Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir George Clement Martin MVO (11 September 1844– 21 February 1916) was an English organist, who served at St Paul's Cathedral.
Tracks
Lord, Enthroned In Heavenly Splendour (feat. Daniel Moult, Carla Sousa, David Benfield, Lucy Rugman, Lucy Keyes & Jonathan Harris)
Last played on
Short Festival Te Deum in A
Last played on
