David EllesmereUK punk drummer for The Insane, Discharge, etc.. Born 1960
Dave Ellesmere (born 3.August 1962 ) is a drummer, born in Southport, England and who played during the 1980s in UK punk bands such as The Insane, Discharge, Doctor and the Crippens and Disgust. He has also drummed with Gaz Sumner in Hylas and the Nymphs.
