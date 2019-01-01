Alfred ApakaBorn 19 March 1919. Died 30 January 1960
Alfred Apaka
1919-03-19
Alfred Apaka Biography (Wikipedia)
Alfred Aholo Apaka, Jr. (March 19, 1919 – January 30, 1960) was a Hawaiian singer whose romantic baritone voice was closely identified with Hawaii between the late 1940s and the early 1960s. Alfred Apaka was arguably the foremost interpreter of Hapa haole music, which melded Hawaiian music with traditional pop music arrangements and English lyrics to convey Polynesian imagery and themes.
Alfred Apaka Tracks
Lovely Hula Hands
