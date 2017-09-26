Simon Lindley (born 10 October 1948) is an English organist, choirmaster, conductor and composer. He was Leeds City Organist from 1976 to 2017 (named City Organist Emeritus in Summer 2017 and is Organist Emeritus of Leeds Minster, having been organist and Master of the Music Leeds Minster from 1975 until his retirement in 2016.[citation needed]

Lindley was born in London. His father was an Anglican priest, and his mother was a writer, the daughter of Belgian poet and art historian Emile Cammaerts. After early education at Magdalen College School, Oxford, and graduation from the Royal College of Music in London, Lindley began an organ career in 1969, playing at various London churches and recording organ music. He served as an organ tutor at the Royal School of Church Music and later as Assistant Master of Music at St Albans Cathedral and Director of Music at St Albans School. From 1975/6 he became Leeds City Organist and Organist & Master of the Music at Leeds Minster, and directed the Choir of Leeds Parish Church. From 1977, he has served a Music Director of Saint Peter's Singers of Leeds, a post he still holds. He was Senior Lecturer in Music at Leeds Polytechnic from 1976 to 1987 and held the post of Senior Assistant Music Officer for Leeds City Council from 1987 to 2011. During the 1970s and 80s he was Chorus Master to Halifax Choral Society and Leeds Philharmonic Society. Since 1991 he has served as Secretary of the Church Music Society.