PREUK noise rock band. Formed 2005
PRE
2005
PRE Biography (Wikipedia)
Pre, often written as PRE, is a British noise rock band releasing music on the labels Skin Graft Records and Lovepump United. It is based in London and was formed around 2005 with singer Akiko Matsuura, known for taking the stage in only her underwear and extensive stage diving. Pre includes former members of Todd and Seafood. Guitar player John Webb is also a member of the noise rock band Male Bonding along with Kevin Hendrick.
PRE Tracks
Goof
PRE
Goof
Goof
Love, Peace & Hair Grease
PRE
Love, Peace & Hair Grease
Love, Peace & Hair Grease
