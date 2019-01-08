Sub FocusUK drum & bass artist Nick Douwma. Born 13 April 1982
Sub Focus
1982-04-13
Sub Focus Biography
Nicolaas Douwma (born 13 April 1982), better known by his stage name Sub Focus, is an English DJ, record producer, songwriter, musician and sound engineer from Guildford, Surrey. He has been releasing records since 2003. On 12 October 2009, he released his self-titled debut album. He released his second album, Torus, on 30 September 2013.
Sub Focus Tracks
Sub Focus Tracks
Desire
Sub Focus
Desire
Last played on
Rock It
Sub Focus
Rock It
Last played on
Turn Back Time
Sub Focus
Last played on
Last played on
Tidal Wave (feat. Alpines)
Sub Focus
Last played on
Last played on
X Ray
Sub Focus
X Ray
Last played on
Rock It (VIP)
Sub Focus
Could This Be Real
Sub Focus
Last played on
Last played on
Don't You Feel It
Sub Focus
Last played on
Out The Blue (feat. Alice Gold)
Sub Focus
Last played on
Take It Up
Wilkinson
Last played on
Nobody Knows
Sub Focus
Last played on
26
Jan
2019
Sub Focus
Mint Warehouse, Leeds, UK
9
Feb
2019
Sub Focus
Royal Norfolk Showground, Norwich, UK
8
Mar
2019
Sub Focus, Andy C, Dimension, SASASAS and My Nu Leng
Splott Market, Cardiff, UK
20
Apr
2019
Sub Focus, Dimension
Fort Regent, Gloucester Hall, Saint Helier, UK
21
Apr
2019
Sub Focus, Pendulum (DJ Set) and Dimension
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester, Manchester, UK
Reading + Leeds: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e43g9r
Reading
2017-08-25T19:32:30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p058l3t9.jpg
25
Aug
2017
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep3g9r/acts/a9q38g
Glasgow
2014-05-25T19:32:30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01zt6cw.jpg
25
May
2014
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
1Xtra Live: 2013 - Leeds / London / Liverpool / Bournemouth
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep58q9/acts/acrdgw
Bournemouth
2013-10-07T19:32:30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01jcgpp.jpg
7
Oct
2013
1Xtra Live: 2013 - Leeds / London / Liverpool / Bournemouth
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4/acts/a6qwrz
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-23T19:32:30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p011xvxm.jpg
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Creamfields: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewc5d4
Daresbury, Cheshire
2012-08-24T19:32:30
24
Aug
2012
Creamfields: 2012
