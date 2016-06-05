Black TambourineFormed 1989. Disbanded 1991
Black Tambourine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8cf2cf86-fb95-4a93-be6b-37d98d3df506
Black Tambourine Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Tambourine was an American twee pop band and one of the earliest Slumberland groups of the early 1990s. Formed in Silver Spring, Maryland, the band comprised vocalist Pam Berry and instrumentalists Archie Moore, Brian Nelson and Mike Schulman. Along with Tiger Trap, Lois, Honeybunch, Tullycraft, and Beat Happening, they are considered to be one of the most influential bands of the American twee pop movement.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Black Tambourine Tracks
Sort by
By Tomorrow
Black Tambourine
By Tomorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
By Tomorrow
Last played on
Bad Days
Black Tambourine
Bad Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Days
Last played on
Black Tambourine Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist