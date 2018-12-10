Maria Doyle KennedyBorn 25 September 1964
Maria Doyle Kennedy
1964-09-25
Maria Doyle Kennedy Biography (Wikipedia)
Maria Doyle Kennedy (born 25 September 1964) is an Irish singer, songwriter, and actress. With a singing and acting career that has spanned nearly 30 years, she has established herself as one of Ireland's most prolific artists and entertainers. As an actress, she is best known for her extensive television roles as Patsy on Father Ted (1998), Catherine of Aragon on The Tudors (2007–2010), Vera Bates on Downton Abbey (2011), and Siobhán Sadler on Orphan Black (2013–2017). As a musician, she is well known for her world-wide hit folk albums Mütter and Sing. Her new self-titled album was released in 2017.
Maria Doyle Kennedy - 'Pride'
