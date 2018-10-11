Zubin Varla (born 1970) is a British actor and singer. He played the role of Judas in the 1996 West End revival of Jesus Christ Superstar, alongside Steve Balsamo (Jesus), Joanna Ampil (Mary Magdalene), and David Burt (Pilate). This production was staged at Lyceum Theatre, and was recorded in a full-length CD.

Varla was trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and has also performed in West End productions of Cyrano de Bergerac and Julius Caesar. He initiated the role of Saleem in the first written-for-stage production of Midnight's Children at London's Barbican Theatre in 2001-2. He starred as Frederick Trumper in the 2001 Danish Tour of the musical Chess and, along with fellow cast members, made the only complete recording of the score, the CD of which is now unavailable. He played Daniel Doyce in the BBC TV adaptation of Charles Dickens' Little Dorrit in October 2008.

In 2009, he starred in Shakespeare's Twelfth Night as Feste alongside Derek Jacobi. In 2010, he appeared in I, Claudius as Herod Agrippa.