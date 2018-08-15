RaabanSwedish DJ and music producer. Born 30 April 1987
Raaban Biography (Wikipedia)
Robbin Söderlund better known by his artistic name Raaban (born 30 April 1987 in Borås, Sweden) is a Swedish DJ and music producer. He is also part of the production duo Tungevaag & Raaban alongside Norwegian DJ/producer Martin Tungevaag.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
