John BurchBorn 6 January 1932. Died April 2006
John Burch
1932-01-06
John Burch Biography (Wikipedia)
John Burch (born John Alexander Burchell; 6 January 1932 – 18 April 2006) was an English pianist, composer and bandleader, equally at home playing traditional jazz, bebop, blues, skiffle, boogie-woogie and rock.
John Burch Tracks
Manumission
Don Rendell
Manumission
Manumission
Last played on
Speak low
Ray Warleigh & Tommy Chase, John Burch, Danny Padmore & Tommy Chase
Speak low
Speak low
Composer
Last played on
