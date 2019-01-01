Carroll Coates (born 23 September 1929 in Old Bridge, Huntingdon, England) is a songwriter, composer, and lyricist. His works have been produced commercially from the 1950s through the 1990s. His songs have been recorded by Frank Sinatra, Carmen McRae, Tony Bennett, Sarah Vaughan, Shirley Horn, Mel Tormé, Nancy Wilson, and others. His jazz ballad "You'll See" has been recorded by more than a dozen artists. Coates has written at least nine songs for film, including "Sunday in New York."