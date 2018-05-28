MAXMaxwell George Schneider. Born 21 June 1992
MAX
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992-06-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8ce77888-cd3b-4014-b710-88f83ec93633
MAX Biography (Wikipedia)
Maxwell George "Max" Schneider (born June 21, 1992), known professionally in music as MAX, stylized as MΛX, is an American singer, songwriter, actor, dancer and model. Since 2015, he is signed to DCD2.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
MAX Tracks
Sort by
Team
Noah Cyrus
Team
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k8v5p.jpglink
Team
Last played on
Lights Down Low
MAX
Lights Down Low
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lights Down Low
Last played on
Lights Down Low (feat. gnash)
MAX
Lights Down Low (feat. gnash)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lights Down Low (feat. gnash)
Last played on
Back to artist