Adrian White is a Canadian drummer.

In 1994, White played drums on the first album from Devin Townsend's newly founded Strapping Young Lad. Shortly after he toured with Front Line Assembly (FLA) on the Hard Wired Tour in 1995–96. Soon after that he moved to Montreal, Quebec to join punk rock band Reset, writing and recording No Limits and touring Canada as well as shooting videos for the singles from No Limits.

In 2000, White quit Reset to rejoin FLA for more touring in Europe and the WGT Festival. In 2003 he pulled double duty, joining FLA side-projects Delerium and Conjure One for a sold-out North American tour.

On 17 December 2010, Reset announced the return of Adrian White with the band at the same time they announced a concert to celebrate its 15th year of existence. Four years later, White joined the Canadian hardcore punk band SNFU for its Canadian and European touring.