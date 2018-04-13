Andrea BegleyBorn 15 January 1986
Andrea Begley
1986-01-15
Andrea Begley Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrea Begley is a singer from Pomeroy, Northern Ireland, who is most notable for winning the second series of the BBC talent search The Voice UK, beating the favourite to win, Leah McFall. She is the niece of Irish country music singer Philomena Begley.
My Immortal
Andrea Begley
My Immortal
My Immortal
Last played on
Secret Smile
Andrea Begley
Secret Smile
Secret Smile
Performer
Last played on
Still
Andrea Begley
Still
Still
Last played on
Take on Me
Andrea Begley
Take on Me
Take on Me
Last played on
In The Bleak Mid Winter
Andrea Begley
In The Bleak Mid Winter
In The Bleak Mid Winter
Last played on
Dancing In The Dark
Andrea Begley
Dancing In The Dark
Dancing In The Dark
Last played on
Arms of an angel
Andrea Begley
Arms of an angel
Arms of an angel
Last played on
Ho hey
Andrea Begley
Ho hey
Ho hey
Last played on
Breakfast At Tiffanys
Andrea Begley
Breakfast At Tiffanys
Breakfast At Tiffanys
Last played on
Flower of Magherally
Andrea Begley
Flower of Magherally
Flower of Magherally
Last played on
Once I Loved
Andrea Begley
Once I Loved
Once I Loved
Last played on
Lighting Bolt
Andrea Begley
Lighting Bolt
Lighting Bolt
Last played on
Autumn
Andrea Begley
Autumn
Autumn
Performer
Last played on
Make You feel My love
Andrea Begley
Make You feel My love
Make You feel My love
Last played on
