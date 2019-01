Andrea Begley is a singer from Pomeroy, Northern Ireland, who is most notable for winning the second series of the BBC talent search The Voice UK, beating the favourite to win, Leah McFall. She is the niece of Irish country music singer Philomena Begley.

