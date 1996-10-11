Renato RussoBorn 27 March 1960. Died 11 October 1996
Renato Russo
1960-03-27
Renato Russo Biography (Wikipedia)
Renato Russo (born Renato Manfredini, Jr., March 27, 1960 – October 11, 1996) was a Brazilian singer and songwriter. He was the lead singer of the alternative rock band Legião Urbana. A Brazilian film depicting his life and career was released in 2013, called Somos Tão Jovens.
