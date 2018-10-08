Alan BroadbentBorn 23 April 1947
Alan Broadbent
1947-04-23
Alan Broadbent Biography (Wikipedia)
Alan Leonard Broadbent MNZM (born 23 April 1947) is a New Zealand jazz pianist, arranger, and composer known for his work with artists such as Charlie Haden, Woody Herman, Chet Baker, Irene Kral, Sheila Jordan, Natalie Cole, Warne Marsh, Bud Shank, and many others.
