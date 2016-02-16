Lucid DreamElectronic artist John Tejada
Lucid Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8cdf87b5-e9a3-44ff-bef5-4c242ca0138e
Lucid Dream Tracks
Sort by
Bad Texan
The Lucid Dream
Bad Texan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Texan
Performer
Last played on
In Your Eyes
Lucid Dream
In Your Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Your Eyes
Last played on
Lucid Dream Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist