Roy HargroveBorn 16 October 1969. Died 2 November 2018
Roy Hargrove
1969-10-16
Roy Hargrove Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Anthony Hargrove (October 16, 1969 – November 2, 2018) was an American jazz trumpeter. He won worldwide notice after winning two Grammy Awards for differing types of music in 1997 and in 2002. Hargrove primarily played in the hard bop style for the majority of his albums, especially performing jazz standards on his 1990's albums.
Hargrove was the bandleader of the progressive group the RH Factor, which combined elements of jazz, funk, hip-hop, soul, and gospel music. Its members have included Chalmers "Spanky" Alford, Pino Palladino, James Poyser, Jonathan Batiste, and Bernard Wright. His longtime manager was Larry Clothier.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roy Hargrove Performances & Interviews
Roy Hargrove Tracks
Frosty the Snowman
Roy Hargrove
Frosty the Snowman
Frosty the Snowman
Public Eye
Roy Hargrove
Public Eye
Public Eye
Before Paris (feat. Roy Hargrove)
Tom Misch
Before Paris (feat. Roy Hargrove)
Before Paris (feat. Roy Hargrove)
I Fall In Love Too Easily
Roy Hargrove
I Fall In Love Too Easily
I Fall In Love Too Easily
Im A Fool To Want You
Roy Hargrove
Im A Fool To Want You
Im A Fool To Want You
Never Let Me Go
Roy Hargrove
Never Let Me Go
Never Let Me Go
Mr Clean
Roy Hargrove
Mr Clean
Mr Clean
Our Delight
Roy Hargrove
Our Delight
Our Delight
Ms Garvey, Ms Garvey
Roy Hargrove
Ms Garvey, Ms Garvey
Ms Garvey, Ms Garvey
Whats New
Roy Hargrove
Whats New
Whats New
End of a Love Affair
Roy Hargrove
End of a Love Affair
End of a Love Affair
Afrodisia
Roy Hargrove
Afrodisia
Afrodisia
Trust
Roy Hargrove
Trust
Trust
Ruby, My Dear
Roy Hargrove
Ruby, My Dear
Ruby, My Dear
Strasbourg St Denis
Roy Hargrove
Strasbourg St Denis
Strasbourg St Denis
Everybody Wants To Be A Cat
Roy Hargrove
Everybody Wants To Be A Cat
Everybody Wants To Be A Cat
Stairway To The Stars
Roy Hargrove
Stairway To The Stars
Stairway To The Stars
Speak low
Roy Hargrove
Speak low
Speak low
Nothing Serious
Roy Hargrove
Nothing Serious
Nothing Serious
O My Seh Yeh
Roy Hargrove
O My Seh Yeh
O My Seh Yeh
Mambo For Roy
Roy Hargrove
Mambo For Roy
Mambo For Roy
A Day in Vienna
Roy Hargrove
A Day in Vienna
A Day in Vienna
The Gift
Roy Hargrove
The Gift
The Gift
