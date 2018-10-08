Pro Cantione AntiquaFormed 1968
Pro Cantione Antiqua
1968
Pro Cantione Antiqua Biography (Wikipedia)
Pro Cantione Antiqua of London (PCA) is a British choral group which was founded in 1968 by tenor James Griffett, counter-tenor Paul Esswood, and conductor and producer Mark Brown. Their first concert was at St Bartholomew's, Smithfield with Brian Brockless conducting but, from an early stage, they were closely associated with conductor and musicologist Bruno Turner. Arguably, they were the leading British performers of a cappella music, especially early music, prior to the founding of the Tallis Scholars.
Singers have included:
Three motets from "Sacrae Cantiones"
Ivan Lukačić
Three motets from "Sacrae Cantiones"
Three motets from "Sacrae Cantiones"
Now is the month of maying
Thomas Morley
Now is the month of maying
Now is the month of maying
The Squirrel
George T Smart & Pro Cantione Antiqua
The Squirrel
The Squirrel
Flora gave me sweetest flowers
John Wilbye
Flora gave me sweetest flowers
Flora gave me sweetest flowers
Three motets ('Sacrae Cantiones')
Ivan Lukačić
Three motets ('Sacrae Cantiones')
Three motets ('Sacrae Cantiones')
Epitaph on a Dormouse
Benjamin Cooke & Pro Cantione Antiqua
Epitaph on a Dormouse
Epitaph on a Dormouse
Motet: Peccantem me quotidie
Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
Motet: Peccantem me quotidie
Motet: Peccantem me quotidie
Lamentations Of Jeremiah - Sabbato Sancto: Lecto 1
Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
Lamentations Of Jeremiah - Sabbato Sancto: Lecto 1
Lamentations Of Jeremiah - Sabbato Sancto: Lecto 1
Adorna thalamum tuum
anon., Pro Cantione Antiqua & James OʼDonnell
Adorna thalamum tuum
Adorna thalamum tuum
The Silver Swan
Orlando Gibbons
The Silver Swan
The Silver Swan
Who's The Fool Now?
Pro Cantione Antiqua
Who's The Fool Now?
Who's The Fool Now?
Lamentations of Jeremiah I
Thomas Tallis
Lamentations of Jeremiah I
Lamentations of Jeremiah I
Unica est Columba mea
Francisco de Peñalosa
Unica est Columba mea
Unica est Columba mea
Stabat Mater
Mark Brown, Pro Cantione Antiqua & Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
Stabat Mater
Stabat Mater
Beati immaculati
Victoria, Bruno Turner (director) & Pro Cantione Antiqua
Beati immaculati
Beati immaculati
Canst thou love and lie alone
Thomas Ravenscroft
Canst thou love and lie alone
Canst thou love and lie alone
O Ildephonse
Victoria & Pro Cantione Antiqua
O Ildephonse
O Ildephonse
The Long Day Closes
Pro Cantione Antiqua
The Long Day Closes
The Long Day Closes
