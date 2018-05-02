Ik-Hwan BaeViolinist. Born 19 November 1956. Died 24 July 2014
Ik-Hwan Bae
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956-11-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8cd068cd-03f1-4fda-871f-ccc024ffb16a
Ik-Hwan Bae Biography (Wikipedia)
Ik-Hwan Bae (November 19, 1956 – July 24, 2014) was a South Korean-born American concert violinist. A native of Seoul, he made his professional debut with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra at the age of 12. He attended New York City's prestigious High School of Performing Arts, graduating in 1975. While there, Bae also studied with Ivan Galamian at Juilliard's Pre-School. He went on to graduate from Juilliard four years later. His performances in recitals and concerto concerts took him to most of the major cities in Europe, Asia and the United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ik-Hwan Bae Tracks
Sort by
Octet for Strings (Op. 20 ) in E flat major [1825]
Felix Mendelssohn
Octet for Strings (Op. 20 ) in E flat major [1825]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Octet for Strings (Op. 20 ) in E flat major [1825]
Ensemble
Last played on
Back to artist