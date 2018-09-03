The German Film Orchestra Babelsberg (also known as Deutsches Filmorchester Babelsberg in German) is a symphony orchestra based in Potsdam, Germany. It was founded in 1993 by Klaus Peter Beyer. The orchestra derives its name from the legendary Babelsberg Studios in Potsdam-Babelsberg, a city part of Potsdam today, where notable films such as Metropolis, Dr. Mabuse and The Blue Angel were produced. The Film Orchestra frequently presents live performances of silent films and is very active in recording music for the television and film industries. Additionally, the orchestra often collaborates with prominent artists in popular and jazz music on crossover projects.

The Orchestra has worked with the German Metal Band Rammstein and appeared on their 2009 Album "Liebe Ist Fur Alle Da." It has also worked with the German Progressive Rock Band Karat on its 1997 album "Balance" and its live album "25 Jahre Karat" (25 Years of Karat, 2001). In 2012 the Orchestra took part in creation of sixth Avantasia's studio album "The Mystery of Time". In 2015 it backed Ronan Harris on VNV Nation's Resonance: Music For Orchestra Vol. 1, which was a No. 7 hit in Germany, on the mainstream GfK Entertainment Charts.