Gustaf FrödingBorn 22 August 1860. Died 8 February 1911
Gustaf Fröding
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1860-08-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8cca5cac-6e55-474a-aebe-840161ac4a4b
Gustaf Fröding Biography (Wikipedia)
Gustaf Fröding (22 August 1860 – 8 February 1911) was a Swedish poet and writer, born in Alster outside Karlstad in Värmland. The family moved to Kristinehamn in the year 1867. He later studied at Uppsala University and worked as a journalist in Karlstad.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gustaf Fröding Tracks
Sort by
Kung Liljekonvalje (King Lily of the Valley)
David Wikander
Kung Liljekonvalje (King Lily of the Valley)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
Kung Liljekonvalje (King Lily of the Valley)
Last played on
Kung Liljekongvalje [King Lily of the Valley]
David Wikander
Kung Liljekongvalje [King Lily of the Valley]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
Kung Liljekongvalje [King Lily of the Valley]
Last played on
Titania
Dag Wirén
Titania
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036gp3k.jpglink
Titania
Last played on
Kung Liljekonvalje (King Lily of the Valley)
David Wikander
Kung Liljekonvalje (King Lily of the Valley)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
Kung Liljekonvalje (King Lily of the Valley)
Last played on
In the forest (Songs and Ballads)
Gabriella Gullin, Martina Batic, Radiokören & Gustaf Fröding
In the forest (Songs and Ballads)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
In the forest (Songs and Ballads)
Composer
Director
Last played on
Back to artist