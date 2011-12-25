Johnny VarroUS swing musician. Born 11 January 1930
Johnny Varro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1930-01-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8cca0d65-084a-402f-b72b-320e257a211a
Johnny Varro Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Varro (born 1930) is a pianist with roots in the swing style of jazz. He is also a leader and arranger.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnny Varro Tracks
Sort by
Speak low
Johnny Varro
Speak low
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Speak low
Last played on
Johnny Varro Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist