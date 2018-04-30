Rex the DogBorn 1974
Rex the Dog
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p048czp3.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8cc8eb33-616e-4392-9fe5-28b1fd15adad
Rex the Dog Tracks
Sort by
Hold It/ Control It
Rex the Dog
Hold It/ Control It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048czp3.jpglink
Hold It/ Control It
Last played on
I Look Into Mid Air
Rex the Dog
I Look Into Mid Air
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048czp3.jpglink
I Look Into Mid Air
Last played on
Coming Round (Rex The Dog Remix)
DSC
Coming Round (Rex The Dog Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048czp3.jpglink
Coming Round (Rex The Dog Remix)
Last played on
Shortwave
Rex the Dog
Shortwave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048czp3.jpglink
Shortwave
Last played on
Wasp Factory
Rex the Dog
Wasp Factory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048czp3.jpglink
Wasp Factory
Last played on
Sicko
Rex the Dog
Sicko
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048czp3.jpglink
Sicko
Last played on
You Are a blade/Musik Hypnotises
Rex the Dog
You Are a blade/Musik Hypnotises
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048czp3.jpglink
Musik Hypnotises
Rex the Dog
Musik Hypnotises
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048czp3.jpglink
Musik Hypnotises
Last played on
You Are A Blade
Rex the Dog
You Are A Blade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048czp3.jpglink
You Are A Blade
Last played on
Do You Feel What I Feel (feat. Jamie Irrepressible)
Rex the Dog
Do You Feel What I Feel (feat. Jamie Irrepressible)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048czp3.jpglink
Funk On You vs Sicko (andhim Mash Up)
DJ T.
Funk On You vs Sicko (andhim Mash Up)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048czp3.jpglink
Funk On You vs Sicko (andhim Mash Up)
Last played on
Korgasmatron
Rex the Dog
Korgasmatron
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048czp3.jpglink
Korgasmatron
Last played on
Circulate
Rex the Dog
Circulate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048czp3.jpglink
Circulate
Last played on
Do You Feel What I Feel
Rex the Dog
Do You Feel What I Feel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048czp3.jpglink
Do You Feel What I Feel
Last played on
Bubblicious (radio edit)
Rex the Dog
Bubblicious (radio edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048czp3.jpglink
Bubblicious (radio edit)
Last played on
Bubbilicious (Zoo Brazil Remix)
Rex the Dog
Bubbilicious (Zoo Brazil Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048czp3.jpglink
Bubbilicious (Zoo Brazil Remix)
Last played on
Rex the Dog Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist