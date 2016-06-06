David MeadNashville-based pop singer-songwriter. Born 1973
David Mead
1973
David Mead Biography (Wikipedia)
David Worth Mead (born 1973) is a Nashville-based pop singer-songwriter. Over the years he has toured extensively, headlining as well as opening shows for John Mayer, Fountains of Wayne, Ron Sexsmith, Liz Phair, Joe Jackson, and Shelby Lynne.
David Mead Tracks
Human Nature
David Mead
Human Nature
Human Nature
Last played on
Girl On The Roof
David Mead
Girl On The Roof
Girl On The Roof
Last played on
Standing Here in Front of Me
David Mead
Standing Here in Front of Me
What's On Your Mind
David Mead
What's On Your Mind
Elodie
David Mead
Elodie
Elodie
Last played on
Nashville
David Mead
Nashville
Nashville
Last played on
Flamin' Angel
David Mead
Flamin' Angel
Flamin' Angel
Last played on
From My Window Sill
David Mead
From My Window Sill
From My Window Sill
Last played on
You Might See Him
David Mead
You Might See Him
You Might See Him
Last played on
New Mexico
David Mead
New Mexico
New Mexico
Last played on
Last Train Home
David Mead
Last Train Home
Last Train Home
Last played on
