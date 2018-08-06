Alison BrownBorn 7 August 1962
Alison Brown
1962-08-07
Alison Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Alison Brown (born August 7, 1962) is an American banjo player, guitarist, composer, and producer. She has won and has been nominated for several Grammy awards and is often compared to another banjo prodigy, Béla Fleck, for her unique style of playing. In her music, she blends jazz, bluegrass, rock, blues as well as other styles of music.
Alison Brown Tracks
Hummingbird
Alison Brown
Hummingbird
The Magnificent Seven
Alison Brown
The Magnificent Seven
Will You Dance With Me
Mc Dale, The Bar-Codes & Alison Brown
Will You Dance With Me
Airish
Alison Brown
Airish
Angel
Alison Brown
Angel
The Song of the Banjo
Alison Brown
The Song of the Banjo
CAROLINA IN THE PINES
Alison Brown
CAROLINA IN THE PINES
Wolf Moon
Alison Brown
Wolf Moon
Homeward Bound
Alison Brown
Homeward Bound
Everyday I Write The Book>
Alison Brown
Everyday I Write The Book>
VIEW FROM ABOVE
Alison Brown
VIEW FROM ABOVE
DRAWING DOWN THE MOON
Alison Brown
DRAWING DOWN THE MOON
Leaving Cottondale
Alison Brown
Leaving Cottondale
McIntyre Heads South
Alison Brown
McIntyre Heads South
Supermarket Sweep
MC Dale, The Bar-Codes & Alison Brown
Supermarket Sweep
Girl's breakdown
Alison Brown
Girl's breakdown
Carrowkeel
Alison Brown
Carrowkeel
Sleigh Ride
Alison Brown
Sleigh Ride
Angel
Alison Brown
Angel
Fairweather
Alison Brown
Fairweather
I'm Naked and I'm Going to Glasgow
Alison Brown
I'm Naked and I'm Going to Glasgow
The Wonderful Sea Voyage (Of Holy St Brendan)
Alison Brown
The Wonderful Sea Voyage (Of Holy St Brendan)
