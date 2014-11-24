Mighty Mo Rodgers (born July 24, 1942) is an American electric blues musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer, who has released six albums to date. He has been influenced by the work of Aretha Franklin, Bobby Bland, Eddie Boyd, Jimmy Reed, Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, and Willie Dixon.

Bonnie Raitt noted that "Mo Rodgers' music is a breath of fresh air in the blues/R&B world. He combines sly social commentary with a great funky sound. . . . I love his voice. He's a welcome original."