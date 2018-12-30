Count Prince MillerBorn 1935. Died 16 August 2018
Count Prince Miller
1935
Count Prince Miller Biography (Wikipedia)
Clarence Linberg Miller better known as Count Prince Miller (30 March 1934 – 16 August 2018) was a Jamaican-born British actor and musician.
Mule Train
Count Prince Miller
Mule Train
Mule Train
Mule Train
The Upsetters
Mule Train
Mule Train
Chinese Mule Train
Count Prince Miller
Chinese Mule Train
Chinese Mule Train
