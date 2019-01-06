BlakeClassical crossover vocal group. Formed 2007
Blake
2007
Blake Biography (Wikipedia)
Blake is a British vocal group. Blake comprises three men whose friendship and musical careers date back to their schooldays. After reuniting via Facebook as adults they recorded their first album in six months. That album. Blake, went straight to number one in the UK Classical Album Chart and into the Top Twenty Pop Chart. Their career took off, a series of highlights, some of which are recorded below.
Blake Performances & Interviews
Blake Tracks
Rewind (feat. Blake, Cactus Agony, DJ Cosmos, B'Flow & General Ozzy)
KB
Rewind (feat. Blake, Cactus Agony, DJ Cosmos, B'Flow & General Ozzy)
Rewind (feat. Blake, Cactus Agony, DJ Cosmos, B'Flow & General Ozzy)
Performer
Last played on
Beautiful Earth
Blake
Beautiful Earth
Beautiful Earth
Last played on
When A Child Is Born
Blake
When A Child Is Born
When A Child Is Born
Last played on
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Blake
I'll Be Home For Christmas
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Last played on
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
Blake
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
Last played on
And So It Goes
Blake
And So It Goes
And So It Goes
Last played on
Unsung Hero
Blake
Unsung Hero
Unsung Hero
Performer
I Vow To Thee My Country
Blake
I Vow To Thee My Country
I Vow To Thee My Country
Abide With Me
Blake
Abide With Me
Abide With Me
Ave Maria
Blake
Ave Maria
Ave Maria
Last played on
Upcoming Events
8
Feb
2019
Blake
Theatre Royal - Brighton, Brighton, UK
Past BBC Events
Henley Festival with Blake & Dame Shirley Bassey
Henley Festival
2016-07-09T18:45:23
9
Jul
2016
Henley Festival with Blake & Dame Shirley Bassey
Henley Festival
Blake Links
