Deep Cotton
Deep Cotton is an American funk duo based in Atlanta, whose members are Chuck Lightning and Nate "Rocket" Wonder. Part of the Wondaland Arts Society, they are also sometimes called the "Punk Prophets".
Hell You Talmbout
Janelle Monáe
Hell You Talmbout
Hell You Talmbout
