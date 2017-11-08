Dave Lawlor
Dave Lawlor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8cbe3056-61cb-43ba-a05f-8e812586496a
Dave Lawlor Tracks
Sort by
Nostalgia Time
Dave Lawlor
Nostalgia Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nostalgia Time
Last played on
She Wears My Ring
Dave Lawlor
She Wears My Ring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Wears My Ring
Last played on
Pride In What I am
Dave Lawlor
Pride In What I am
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pride In What I am
Last played on
Lonestar State of Mind
Dave Lawlor
Lonestar State of Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lonestar State of Mind
Last played on
Good Hearted Woman
Dave Lawlor
Good Hearted Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Hearted Woman
A Better Man
Dave Lawlor
A Better Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Better Man
Carmen
Dave Lawlor
Carmen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carmen
Josef Locke Tribute
Dave Lawlor
Josef Locke Tribute
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Josef Locke Tribute
Last played on
A Little Bit More
Dave Lawlor
A Little Bit More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Little Bit More
Last played on
San Bernadino
Dave Lawlor
San Bernadino
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
San Bernadino
Last played on
Nostalgia
Dave Lawlor
Nostalgia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nostalgia
Last played on
The Kingdom I Call Home
Dave Lawlor
The Kingdom I Call Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Kingdom I Call Home
Last played on
Summer Nostalgia
Dave Lawlor
Summer Nostalgia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summer Nostalgia
Last played on
Liza Jane
Dave Lawlor
Liza Jane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Liza Jane
Last played on
Here Comes My Baby
Dave Lawlor
Here Comes My Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here Comes My Baby
Ruby
Dave Lawlor
Ruby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ruby
Lovely Leitrim Shore
Dave Lawlor
Lovely Leitrim Shore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lovely Leitrim Shore
Back to artist