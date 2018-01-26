Tim BogertBorn 27 August 1944
Tim Bogert Biography (Wikipedia)
John Voorhis Bogert III (born August 27, 1944 New York City) professionally Tim Bogert is an American musician. He graduated from Ridgefield Memorial High School in his hometown in 1963. As a bass guitarist and vocalist he is best known for his bass solos. He is a frequent collaborator with drummer Carmine Appice; the duo appeared in such bands as Vanilla Fudge, Cactus and the power trio Beck, Bogert & Appice.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tim Bogert Tracks
Superstition
Jeff Beck
Superstition
Superstition
