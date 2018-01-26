John Voorhis Bogert III (born August 27, 1944 New York City) professionally Tim Bogert is an American musician. He graduated from Ridgefield Memorial High School in his hometown in 1963. As a bass guitarist and vocalist he is best known for his bass solos. He is a frequent collaborator with drummer Carmine Appice; the duo appeared in such bands as Vanilla Fudge, Cactus and the power trio Beck, Bogert & Appice.