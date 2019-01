Mariza, , born Marisa dos Reis Nunes (born 16 December 1973), is a popular Portuguese fado singer.

Mariza was born in Lourenço Marques, Portuguese Mozambique, to a Portuguese father and a mother of partial African heritage. When she was three years old, her family moved to Metropolitan Portugal, and she was raised in Lisbon's historic quarters of Mouraria and Alfama. While very young she began singing in a wide variety of musical styles, including gospel, soul and jazz. Her father strongly encouraged her to adopt fado; he felt that participating in the traditional music would grant her greater acceptance in the Portuguese community. Mariza has sold over 1,000,000 records worldwide.