Rohan de SaramBorn 9 March 1939
Rohan de Saram
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1939-03-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8cb8be08-bed6-4f2a-b9a4-669ec70b8943
Rohan de Saram Biography (Wikipedia)
Deshamanya Rohan de Saram (born 9 March 1939) is a British-born Sri Lankan cellist. Until his thirties he made his name as a classical artist, but has since become renowned for his involvement in and advocacy of contemporary music. He travels widely and is much in demand for workshops and summer schools in addition to sustaining a schedule of adventurously programmed concerts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rohan de Saram Tracks
Sort by
Autobiography of the Eye
Milton Babbitt
Autobiography of the Eye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Autobiography of the Eye
Singer
Last played on
Soliloquy for Cello and Orchestra Op. 57
Edmund Rubbra
Soliloquy for Cello and Orchestra Op. 57
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yx3f5.jpglink
Soliloquy for Cello and Orchestra Op. 57
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1962: Prom 23
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/endq9r
Royal Albert Hall
1962-08-16T19:28:07
16
Aug
1962
Proms 1962: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1959: Prom 46
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5pc6q
Royal Albert Hall
1959-09-16T19:28:07
16
Sep
1959
Proms 1959: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist