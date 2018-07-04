Electric PhoenixFormed 1979
Electric Phoenix
1979
Electric Phoenix Tracks
Sinfonia (3rd, 4th and 5th movements)
Luciano Berio
Luciano Berio
Sinfonia (3rd, 4th and 5th movements)
Sinfonia (3rd, 4th and 5th movements)
Sinfonia (O King)
Luciano Berio
Sinfonia (O King)
Sinfonia (O King)
Sinfonia; O King
Luciano Berio
Sinfonia; O King
Sinfonia; O King
O King (Sinfonia 2nd mvt)
Luciano Berio
O King (Sinfonia 2nd mvt)
O King (Sinfonia 2nd mvt)
The SIlver Swan; Bad Bottle Blues (Madrigals)
William Brooks
William Brooks
The SIlver Swan; Bad Bottle Blues (Madrigals)
The SIlver Swan; Bad Bottle Blues (Madrigals)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1994: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
1994-07-29T18:54:55
29
Jul
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 18
Proms 1988: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
1988-09-12T18:54:55
12
Sep
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 64
Proms 1984: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
1984-08-01T18:54:55
1
Aug
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 14
Proms 1981: Prom 09
Round House, The
1981-07-26T18:54:55
26
Jul
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 09
