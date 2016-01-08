Gundula Anders
Gundula Anders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8cb0aa32-ca96-40c3-8292-0c613ef71085
Gundula Anders Tracks
Sort by
Viri Israelite (dialogus de Juditha e Holoferne for chorus and instruments)
Kaspar Jr Förster
Viri Israelite (dialogus de Juditha e Holoferne for chorus and instruments)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Viri Israelite (dialogus de Juditha e Holoferne for chorus and instruments)
Ensemble
Director
Last played on
Gundula Anders Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist