Judge DreadUK reggae and ska artist. Born 1945. Died 12 March 1998
Judge Dread
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1945
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8cac2cfe-16e7-4835-b13e-7b3ae3aa4bc2
Judge Dread Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Minto Hughes (2 May 1945 – 13 March 1998), better known as Judge Dread, was an English reggae and ska musician. He was the first white recording artist to have a reggae hit in Jamaica, and the BBC has banned more of his songs than those of any other recording artist, because of his frequent use of sexual innuendo and double entendres. Following his death, Rolling Stone reported, "He sold several million albums throughout his 25-plus year career and was second only to Bob Marley in U.K. reggae sales during the 1970s".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Judge Dread Tracks
Sort by
Big Seven
Judge Dread
Big Seven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Seven
Last played on
Je T'Aime Moi Non Plus
Judge Dread
Je T'Aime Moi Non Plus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Je T'Aime Moi Non Plus
Last played on
Judge Dread Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The Selecter - On My Radio
-
The Selecter - Frontline
-
Pauline Black "we started the whole thing because we took an anti-racist stance and an anti-sexist stance"
-
'I'm amazed that I've made it this far' - Pauline Black
-
Where has all the Ska gone? - Pauline Black
-
'Billie Holiday plays a large role in my life' - Pauline Black
-
Pauline Black's My Generation
-
Pauline Black chats to Stuart Maconie
Back to artist