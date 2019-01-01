The Vietnam VeteransFormed 1982
The Vietnam Veterans is a French psychedelic band, hailing originally from Chalon-sur-Saône, a commune in eastern France. They released six full-length albums during the 1980s, starting in 1983. The band was praised by many alternative music publications, including Bucketfull of Brains during the 1980s. After a 21-year-long pause, they are now active again.
