Terri BjerreDance vocalist, aka Terri B!
Terri Bjerre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8cab0b19-c8da-4bd1-87d2-4275a3fdb2b6
Terri Bjerre Biography (Wikipedia)
Terri Bjerre, also known as Terri B!, is an American electronic dance musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Terri Bjerre Tracks
Sort by
Blind Heart (feat. Terri B!)
Cazzette
Blind Heart (feat. Terri B!)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029x7s8.jpglink
Blind Heart (feat. Terri B!)
Last played on
Terri Bjerre Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist